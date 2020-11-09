WAEC postpones 2020 second series WASSCE for private candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the postponement of the 2020 second series of its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

WAEC announced this in a statement signed by Damianus Ojijeogu, its acting head of public affairs, on Monday.

According to the statement, the examination, which was initially scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 14, will no longer hold as planned due to circumstances beyond the council’s control.

The statement read: “WAEC, Nigeria wishes to inform all registered candidates for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series, and the general public that there has been a change in timetable.

“The examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020, will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond our control.

“The examination has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, November 30, 2020. The Council wishes to reassure candidates that the new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released soon.

“We regret any inconveniences this might cause our dear candidates and members of the general public.”