Buhari reacts to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the breakthrough announced by Pfizer from its vaccine is a ‘major milestone in medical advance’.

Okay.ng recalls that drug manufacturing giant, Pfizer, on Monday, said early data from its vaccine shows an efficacy rate higher than 90%.

Buhari reacting to this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, called on world leaders to ensure that vaccines get around to everyone in a fair manner.

“Only a People’s Vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again.

“A bold international agreement cannot wait,” Buhari was quoted saying.

