Victony announced as second featured Nigerian artist for COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify’s partnership

Following the announcement of their collaboration earlier this month, the Spotify RADAR and COLORSxSTUDIOS’ shared spotlight now shines on Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Victony — the second featured artist for the campaign.

In a bid to further showcase the talent emerging from Africa, the Spotify RADAR and COLORS partnership centres on selected Nigerian artists who are steadily making waves beyond their home turf. Featured artists are profiled on the COLORSxSTUDIOS website which fans can visit to learn more about each artist, and are also streamable on Spotify’s RADAR Africa playlist.

RADAR Africa supports emerging musicians from the continent by exposing them to new audiences worldwide — a product of this programme is the Spotify RADAR Africa playlist, curated for those who want to discover new music from across the continent. Partnered alongside Spotify RADAR is COLORSxSTUDIOS, a widely-popular global music platform that showcases up-and-coming artists through their distinctive video performances.

The eagerly-awaited announcement of the second featured artist from Nigeria is chart-topping rising star Victony. He first stepped onto the scene with his Soundcloud mixtape The Outlaw King. With origins in producing rap music, he has since moved to a versatile mix of Afrobeats, RnB, Trap, and Afropop sounds. Victony’s breakout track that got him on the radar was his 2021 collaboration with Mayorkun, Holy Father. His most recent release kolomental has also seen huge worldwide popularity, with over two million Spotify streams to date.

For his COLORS performance Victony shares his vibrant and inspiring new single, Many Man. The hit track comes off the back of his previous EP, Outlaw EP, which had listeners in anticipation for his next project. In response to his feature for the collaboration, Victony said, “I’m grateful for the support from COLORS x Spotify, and I’m more than excited to be a part of the new generation that’s pushing the African sound beyond borders. We’ve only just begun.”

Spotify aims to forge connections between fans and artists, while supporting unique African artists who drive the culture and are headed for the global stage. Through collaborations with platforms like COLORS that share this goal and through supportive initiatives like RADAR Africa, Spotify hopes to continue celebrating and promoting emerging African talent.

Spotify’s RADAR Africa and COLORSxSTUDIOS first kicked off their partnership by featuring Nigerian singer Ayra Starr. With two exciting artists so far, the partnership is not yet over – fans can expect more to follow. In the meantime, listeners can check out Victony’s performance on the COLORS website, as well as on Spotify’s RADAR Africa playlist.

To check out Victony’s COLORS performance and discover more, music lovers can visit colors.lnk.to/victonycxs.