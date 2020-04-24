Veteran Nigerian actor, Yomi Obileye is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yomi Obileye has passed away from an undisclosed ailment.

Comedian and actor, Gbenga Adeyinka made this announcement via his Instagram on Friday.

He said, “If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again. “

“Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi OBILEYE. Thanks for the memories. I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and May God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Obileye was the elder brother to Taiwo Obileye broadcaster cum actor, known for Chief Daddy (2018) and Tales of Eve: Thanks for Coming (2015).

Obileye played the father’s role to Nollywood actress, Funlola Aofiyebi in Palace opera.

Palace, one of the major Nigerian soap operas that dominated the airwaves in the 90s depicted the life of affluence of rich families and the many challenges they faced in keeping up with their status, managing their affairs, and making sure they stay on top.

Palace was aired on Africa Independent Television and directed by Tunji Bamishigbin and his co-producer, veteran TV director cum producer, Ralph Nwadike.