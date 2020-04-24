News

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, loses mother

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 24, 2020
Less than a minute
Adamu Adamu - FG
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu

Fatima Adamu, the mother of Nigeria’s minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has passed away.

The federal education ministry in a statement issued its spokesman, Ben Gooong, said the minister, Mr Adamu, confirmed that his mother died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fatima Adamu

According to Gooong, the burial is now taking place at Azare in Bauchi State, in accordance with Muslim rights.

“Other details will come your way in the course of proceedings,” Mr Gooong said.


