Veteran Actor Yemi Adeyemi ‘Suara’ Dies

Nollywood actor, Yemi Adeyemi, popularly known as “Suara”, is dead.

The beloved actor, known for his remarkable contributions to the Nigerian film industry, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The family of the late actor issued an official statement to confirm his passing, although they did not disclose the specific cause of his death. The statement read:

“FAMILY STATEMENT

“IT IS WITH A HEAVY HEART BUT WITH TOTAL SUBMISSION TO GOD THAT WE ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF OUR BELOVED HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER, BROTHER, UNCLE, OLUYEMI LAWRENCE ADEYEMI (SUARA) WHO WENT TO BE WITH THE LORD ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2023.

“WE ARE CONSOLED BECAUSE WE KNOW THAT HE HAS GONE TO REST. WE KINDLY REQUEST THAT THE FAMILY BE ALLOWED SOME PRIVACY IN THIS TIME OF GRIEF. MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE BURIAL WILL BE COMMUNICATED SOON.

“ADEYEMI ADEDOTUN CHARLES

“FOR THE FAMILY.”

