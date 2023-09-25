FG Declares Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Mawlid Celebration

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Wednesday, September 27, 2023, as a public holiday to commemorate the Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration and the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

This announcement was made in a statement issued on Monday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

The statement conveyed the message of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who urged all Nigerians to embrace tolerance.

“The Minister congratulates all Muslim faithful both home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion,” the statement reads partly.

“His admonition to Nigerians is to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and

perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) exemplified

“Tunji-Ojo also urged Nigerians, especially our youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition toward fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class, and ethnicity, and join hands with President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable Nation that all citizens will be proud of.”