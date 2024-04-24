FAAN Announces Runway Reopening at Lagos Airport After Dana Air Incident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the reopening of Runway 18L/36R at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos after a temporary closure caused by a Dana Air plane skidding off the runway on Tuesday.

In a press release signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, the authority confirmed the resumption of flight operations on the runway.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria is pleased to notify the public and all stakeholders that Runway 18L/36R was reopened for flight operations at 19:58hrs,” the statement read.

The runway was closed earlier due to an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft, registration number 5N-BKI, which overshot the runway during its landing sequence.

FAAN’s emergency response team swiftly evacuated and recovered the aircraft, followed by comprehensive clearing operations to ensure the runway was free of any debris that could compromise flight safety.

The Operations Division of FAAN and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency jointly inspected the runway surface and deemed it safe for operations to resume.

Acknowledging the significant mud accumulation in the affected area, FAAN highlighted extensive cleaning efforts undertaken to restore safety.

“A concerted effort was made for the thorough and efficient cleaning of the area to facilitate the swift resumption of operations on Runway 18L/36R,” Orah stated.

FAAN expressed gratitude to passengers, airline partners, and stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the temporary closure, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our passengers, staff, and airport operations remains our top priority. FAAN is committed to providing a safe, secure, and efficient air transport environment for all users of our airports,” the statement concluded.