US travel ban: Buhari constitutes committee to address issues

President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee to address issues that made the United States of America suspend the issuance of “immigrant visas” to Nigerian passport holders only.

Okay.ng reported on Friday that the US included Nigeria and five other countries to its travel ban list.

Reacting to this move, Femi Adesina, Spokesman to Nigerian president in a statement said accordingly the committee chaired by Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, would study the new requirements by the US.

The statement reads in partly: “The DHS states the suspension of ‘immigrant visas’ became necessary following a review and update of the methodology (performance metrics) adopted by the U.S Government to assess compliance of certain security criteria by foreign governments.

“This resulted in certain enhancements on how information is shared between Nigeria and the U.S.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security.

“Accordingly, Mr President has established a committee, to be Chaired by the Hon. Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements. The committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.”