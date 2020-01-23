US rolls out new visa rule for “birth tourism”

The United States has introduced a new rule to stop issuing visas for “birth tourism”.

The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, disclosed in a statement that the rule change is necessary to enhance public safety and the integrity of the immigration system.

Okay.ng understands that new rule will effective from Friday, January 24, 2020.

The statement reads, “Beginning January 24, 2020, the State Department will no longer issue temporary visitor (B-1/B-2) visas to aliens seeking to enter the United States for “birth tourism” – the practice of travelling to the United States to secure automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil.

“The birth tourism industry threatens to overburden valuable hospital resources and is rifled with criminal activity, as reflected in federal prosecutions.

“Closing this glaring immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the United States from the national security risks created by this practice.

“It will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance the direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism.

“The integrity of American citizenship must be protected.”