Buhari returns to Abuja after London trip [Photos]

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu January 23, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after his recent trip to participate at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

Here are pictures of Buhari’s arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Buhari returns to Abuja after London trip [Photos from Bayo Omoboriowo]
