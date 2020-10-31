US forces rescue American citizen held hostage in northern Nigeria

The United States forces have announced the rescuing of an American citizen who is being held hostage in northern Nigeria.

Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, made this disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

According to Hoffman, the rescue operation was conducted on Saturday morning.

The statement read: “U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation.

“We appreciate the support of our international partners in conducting this operation.

“The United States will continue to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world.”

More to come later…