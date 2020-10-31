Fayemi lifts curfew in Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has lifted the curfew imposed on the state to curb the violence from thugs who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state government on Saturday.

According to the statement, Governor Kayode Fayemi also lifted all restrictions earlier imposed on worship centres in the state.

The statement read: “Ekiti State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with effect from 6am on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

“The decision to lift the curfew was taken after an assessment of the security situation and the restoration of relative peace in the State.

“Dr. Kayode Fayemi also approved the lifting of the restrictions placed on religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic with effect from the same date, November 1, 2020.

“He, however, emphasised the need for worshippers to continue adhering to the Covid-19 protocol, adding that they must wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and properly wash their hands or sanitise their hands before joining their respective congregations.

“He also stressed the need for residents in the State to be law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspicious movement to relevant authorities, assuring that the State Government would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring the safety of lives and property of the people in the State.”