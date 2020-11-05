US Election 2020: Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Trump

News

Agency Report with Okay.ng November 5, 2020
Democrat Joe Biden has won the crucial battleground state of Michigan, US networks projected Wednesday, meaning the former vice president has flipped another state won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

CNN and NBC News projected the win for Biden in the Midwestern state, which unexpectedly went to Trump by less than half a percentage point in 2016 in one of the stunning state defeats suffered by Hillary Clinton.

With Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 264 — six shy of the magic number of 270 needed to win the US presidency, according to US network projections.

