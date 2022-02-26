Uromi robbery: First Bank reacts, extends condolences to affected families

First Bank of Nigeria has condoled with families who lost their loved ones during the deadly robbery attack that rocked Edo State.

Okay.ng recalls that on Thursday, February 24, gunmen stormed Uromi in numbers and in several vehicles to attack four banks with dynamites.

The robbers used explosives to penetrate the banks’ entrance, and bags of cash were carried out and stuffed in different vehicles.

Reacting to the incident, First Bank in a statement via its social media pages on Saturday morning said its saddned by the tragic incident.

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in Uromi, Edo state.

“At this time, our hearts are with the families of all who are affected.

“This is a sad experience and we trust that the authorities will apprehend the culprits who committed the heinous crime.

“Please spare a moment to pray for those affected, our land, and our country.“