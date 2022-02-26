Uromi bank robbery: Police confirm recovery of N37m, five abandoned vehicles

The Police Command in Edo on Friday confirmed that some monies suspected to be carted away by robbers during Thursday’s armed robbery attacks on some banks in Uromi, have been recovered.

Mr Phillip Ogbadu, the State Commissioner of Police confirmed this in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ogbadu said that about N37 million and five cars suspected to have been used by the robbers were recovered at a bush where they were abandoned.

He noted that it was suspected that the robbers might have abandoned the monies and the vehicles on realising that the police were on their trail.

NAN reports that dare devil armed robbers had late Thursday evening carried out what many persons had termed coordinated armed robbery attacks on some commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo.

NAN reports the operations according to some eye witnesses lasted for more than two hours.

NAN further reports that the Edo Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu had earlier on Friday paid an on the spot assessment visit to the Uromi.