Unknown armed men abduct Abia university students

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday night abducted uncertain number of students of Abia State University Uturu, ABSU.

According to reports, the students were in a commercial bus returning from Okigwe to Uturu around 8:00pm when the incident occured.

Reacting to the report, the Abia State Government in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, assured that efforts were being intensified to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

The statement read: “Abia State Government is currently monitoring an incident that happened in Okigwe, Imo State, yesterday which led to the suspected abduction of yet to be determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), who apparently ran into a yet to be identified gang of hoodlums operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travelers. Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet to be identified location.

“We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the State very seriously.”