Buhari sends condolence message to Adeboye over third son’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condoled with the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Buhari in a post via his official social media pages on Thursday commiserated with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

He wrote: “My deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. I pray that God Almighty will grant the departed rest, and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.”

Dare was reported to have died in his sleep on Wednesday, shortly after ministration.