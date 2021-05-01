University of Jos shuts hostels indefinitely

The authorities of University of Jos have ordered the immediate closure of all hostels until further notice.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, the spokesman of UniJos, made this announcement in a statement after the Management held a meeting with the University’s Dean of Students Affairs, Chief Security Officer, President, Students Union Government (SUG), Speaker of Parliament and External Security Agencies.

The meeting, which was held on Friday, deliberated on a Security Report regarding security threat to the University Staff, Students and properties.

The statement read: “Management of the University of Jos has directed that all hostels in the university should be closed.

“This follows an emergency meeting Management held with the University’s Dean of Students Affairs, Chief Security Officer, President, Students Union Government, Speaker of Parliament and External Security Agencies on Friday, April 30th, 2021. The meeting deliberated on a Security Report regarding security threat to the University Staff, Students and properties. As a result of this, soft targets like the Hostels are in great danger.

“In the light of the above, the hostels are to be closed with immediate effect. This is in the interest of the safety of students until all security measures have been perfected to protect the campuses as well as the hostels.

“However, all examinations are to continue unhindered.

“Members of the university community are to note and strictly comply with this directive.”