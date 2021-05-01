Azman Air announces lifting of suspension on flight operations

The management of Azman Air have announced the lifting of suspension on its flights operations.

Okay.ng recalls that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had in March suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of Azman Air Services Limited.

This was announced following a series of incidents involving the airline’s aircraft.

However, Azman Air via its social media pages said on Saturday evening that the suspension has been lifted and flights schedules will resume soon.

It said: “This is to inform the General Public that the Suspension placed on Azman Air Operations has been Lifted.

“Azman Air will resume Operations accordingly. Our Flight Schedule will be rolled out Shortly.”