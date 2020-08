The Senate of the University of Lagos has, on Monday, elected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos UNILAG.

Ogunsola defeated her opponent and a deputy vice-chancellor in charge of management services, Ben Oghojafor, with a wide margin.

She scored 135 votes as against Oghojafor’s 31 among the senate members.

A total of 167 professors were accredited for voting while one vote was voided.