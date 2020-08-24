Insecurity: Sultan of Sokoto visits El-Rufai in Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III visited Governor Nasir El’rufai of Kaduna State.

Okay.ng understands that the Sultan arrived the Kaduna State Government House at 12:20 pm on Monday in a black SUV.

He was received by the Secretary to the state Government, Balarabe Abbas, Chief of Staff Muhammad Sani Dattijo, State Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The Sokoto Emir went straight to the governor’s office where he held a closed-door meeting with El-Rufai and some government officials.

After the meeting, the Sultan refused to speak to reporters, however, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the meeting discussed the security challenges in southern Kaduna and other parts of the state.

The governor disclosed that he received advice and encouragement from the royal father towards finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the state.

He appreciated the Sultan for his fatherly visit and support in ensuring that peace returns to the state.