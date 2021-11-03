‘UNBROKEN‘, Obi Cubana speaks after release from EFCC custody

Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 3, 2021
Less than a minute
Obi Cubana
Obi Cubana

Obinna Iyiegbu, the socialite popularly known as Obi Cubana, has finally regained his freedom from custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okay.ng had reported on Monday that the Anambra-born business tycoon was being interrogated at the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Following his release on Tuesday, Obi Cubana shared a post via his Instagram page thanking those who showed concern about him while in detention.

He shared a photo of himself with the caption: “Okpataozueora! I love you ALL!!… UNBROKEN“

Tags
Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 3, 2021
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button