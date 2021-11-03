‘UNBROKEN‘, Obi Cubana speaks after release from EFCC custody

Obinna Iyiegbu, the socialite popularly known as Obi Cubana, has finally regained his freedom from custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okay.ng had reported on Monday that the Anambra-born business tycoon was being interrogated at the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Following his release on Tuesday, Obi Cubana shared a post via his Instagram page thanking those who showed concern about him while in detention.

He shared a photo of himself with the caption: “Okpataozueora! I love you ALL!!… UNBROKEN“