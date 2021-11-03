Alert: Massive gas leak in Ikeja – NEMA

Massive leakage of gas pipeline in Ikeja areas of Lagos State is reportedly ongoing.

NEMA spokesperson for South West, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday just as he urged residents around Computer Village /Underbridge, Awolowo Way and Oba Akran axis, Anifowoshe street and Medical Road to avoid contacts with naked fire.

According to him, the agency received distress alerts about the incident some minutes ago.

He advised that shops and business centers to be under lock and key pending when normalcy will return.

Farinloye said: “Distress alerts just received indicate massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas.

“Let us take utmost safety precautions.”