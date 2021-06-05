Twitter deletes Nnamdi Kanu’s tweets for violating rules

Twitter has deleted tweets by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for violating its rules.

In the the tweet posted on June 2, Kanu vowed to unleash terror on Nigerian soldiers deployed to the South-east. He also used derogatory words to describe some government officials.

He wrote: “It’s not for the living to respond to the dead but given the lack of reasoning prevalent in the #Zoo Nigeria, I wish to assure @GarShehu (Garba Shehu) , the Jihadi midget @elrufai (Nasir El-Rufai) & that Fulani lapdog Femi Adesina that any army they send to #Biafraland will die there. None will return alive.”

This is coming following the suspension of operations on Twitter announced by the Federal government of Nigeria, through the minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.