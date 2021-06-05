Twitter ban: FG orders prosecution of violators

The federal government has ordered immediate prosecution of those who violate the Federal Government’s order suspending Twitter operations in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, via his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, on Saturday.

The statement read: “Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has directed the immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the DPPF to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”

Okay.ng had on Friday reported how the Nigerian government in a statement on Friday signed by the Minister if Information, Lai Mohammed, suspended Twitter’s operations indefinitely, after accusing the micro-blogging site of “undermining Nigeria’s existence.”