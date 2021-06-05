Twitter ban sends poor message to Nigerians, investors – US cautions FG

The United States mission in Nigeria has reacted to the suspension placed on the operations of Twitter by the Nigerian government.

In a statement on Saturday, the US Mission in Nigeria noted that the suspension undermines citizens fundamental freedoms and also sends a wrong message to investors.

The statement read: “Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses.

“Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedoms. As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater. The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity.”

Okay.ng had reported how the Nigerian government in a statement on Friday signed by the Minister if Information, Lai Mohammed, suspended Twitter’s operations indefinitely, after accusing the micro-blogging site of “undermining Nigeria’s existence.”