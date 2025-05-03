Trump Shares AI-Generated Image of Himself as Pope, Sparking Mixed Reactions

United States President Donald Trump has stirred a wave of reactions after posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope on his Truth Social platform. The digitally altered photo, which shows Trump in full papal attire including white robes, a golden crucifix, and a mitre, was later shared by the official White House X account on Saturday.

This post follows Trump’s recent joking remark to reporters: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice,” made just days before the Vatican’s conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21, 2025. Trump did not officially endorse any candidate but hinted at support for an American cardinal from New York, widely believed to be Archbishop Timothy Dolan.

The image and comment have provoked a mix of amusement, disbelief, and criticism online. Some social media users condemned the post as disrespectful to the Catholic Church and the late Pope, with one calling Trump “literally the antichrist” and others labeling the act “offensive” and “narcissistic”.





Trump attended Pope Francis’ funeral last week, marking his first international appearance since resuming office. The papal conclave to select the next pontiff is set to begin on May 7, with 135 cardinal electors under 80 years old expected to participate.