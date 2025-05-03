Tinubu Launches Katsina Agricultural Mechanisation Centre with 400 Tractors to Boost Food Security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially commissioned the Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s agricultural development.

The centre, equipped with 400 brand-new tractors and various supporting implements, aims to revolutionize farming practices in Katsina and the broader northern region.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Tinubu emphasized the broader implications of the project beyond machinery: “This isn’t just about machines-it’s about food security, economic empowerment, and the future of our youth. Once we free ourselves from hunger, peace and prosperity will naturally follow.”

He also lauded Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s administration for its swift and impactful achievements within just two years, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, and social development, describing him as “a governor of honesty, integrity, and commitment.”





Reassuring the people of Katsina, the President stated, “Your governor is not walking alone-the Federal Government is standing with him, side by side.” He further stressed the critical role of agriculture in Nigeria’s development, declaring, “The era of subsistence farming is over-we are investing in modern farming techniques, mechanisation, irrigation, and water management.”

President Tinubu announced plans to restructure and recapitalize the Bank of Agriculture to improve farmers’ access to funding, aiming for Nigeria to achieve food sovereignty. He also praised the completion of the 24km Ajiwa-Ruwan Godiya road in just 18 months and confirmed ongoing federal projects, including the second phase of the Katsina-Kano Road and contracts for rehabilitating key roads.

Looking ahead, the President highlighted the Kano–Jigawa–Katsina–Maradi Rail project, expected to be completed by 2026, which will facilitate the movement of goods and people, reducing road congestion.

“Let me assure you again: Katsina has not been forgotten. Many more federal projects are in the pipeline to support your growth and development,” he affirmed, paying tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and other leaders from Katsina.





Governor Radda outlined his administration’s pillars-Agriculture, Infrastructure, Human Capital Development, Security, and Service Delivery-underscoring the mechanisation centre’s role in supporting over 450,000 smallholder farmers across all 34 local government areas. He detailed the centre’s equipment, including 400 Lovol tractors, combine harvesters, and thousands of multi-planters, which will reduce cultivation costs and expand arable land.

The Governor also noted the state’s efforts in addressing high input costs and low soil fertility by distributing over 400,000 bags of fertilizer annually and providing more than 6,000 solar-powered water pumps for irrigation.

On infrastructure, Radda highlighted the Katsina State Urban Renewal Project, featuring over 55 km of 4-lane roads and 110 km of township roads completed ahead of schedule, along with the SURWASH water improvement program benefiting over one million residents.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the federal support in security and development, including a ₦25 billion direct intervention, and thanked key traditional and political leaders for their ongoing support.