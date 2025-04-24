Trump Criticizes Harvard Amid Legal Battle Over Funding Freeze

US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Harvard University as an “Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution” while the university fights his administration’s freeze on its federal funding in court, okay.ng reports.

Since returning to office, Trump has targeted universities he accuses of tolerating anti-Semitism, threatening their budgets, tax-exempt status, and foreign student enrollment.

Harvard has resisted these pressures, filing a lawsuit Monday to challenge the freeze, which halts $2.2 billion in federal grants. The university argues the freeze and conditions imposed are unlawful political interference that threaten its independence. Harvard’s President Alan Garber said the administration’s actions impose “unprecedented and improper control” over the institution.

Trump’s accusations extend to claims that Harvard admits students intent on harming the country, calling the university a “Liberal mess” on his Truth Social platform. His recent executive order aims to restrict federal funding to universities promoting “unlawful discrimination,” targeting diversity programs.





The administration justifies its campaign as a response to anti-Semitism linked to protests against Israel’s Gaza war on US campuses last year. Harvard disciplined students involved in those protests, but the administration’s freeze affects unrelated research funding, which Harvard says undermines medical and scientific progress.

The conflict highlights a broader conservative critique that universities are too liberal and suppress right-wing views. Trump’s administration is pushing for unprecedented government control over Harvard, one of the world’s most prestigious universities, freezing billions in funding and threatening its tax-exempt status.