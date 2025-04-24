NANS Urges NDLEA to Include Politicians in Drug Testing Initiative

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to broaden its proposed mandatory drug tests beyond corps members and prospective couples to include political office holders and aspirants, okay.ng reports.

This call follows NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa’s advocacy for drug integrity tests aimed at preventing substance abuse.

Marwa, speaking during a meeting with the NYSC Director-General Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu in Abuja, emphasized that the tests are preventive, not punitive, designed to provide early intervention for those who test positive before addiction worsens.

Responding, NANS Vice President for Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, Felicia Akinbodunse, praised the initiative but stressed it should not target only youth. She called for mandatory drug testing legislation for all political aspirants and office holders, highlighting past allegations of drug misuse among politicians.





Akinbodunse stated, “If young Nigerians are being asked to undergo mandatory drug tests before entering service or marriage, then those who seek to lead the country and make laws for the people must be held to even higher standards.” She urged NDLEA to collaborate with the National Assembly to enact this law promptly, asserting that “a clean and drug-free leadership class will inspire confidence and truly show that no one is above accountability.” NANS reiterated its support for efforts addressing substance abuse but insisted on universal implementation across all social classes.