Truck carrying sand plunges into river in Lagos

A truck carrying sand on Friday night fell off the Berger bridge into the Epe river in Lagos state.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Head, Public Affairs of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, on Saturday.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The statement read: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a six-tyre truck loaded with sand fell into the river.

“The number of people in the truck can’t be ascertained at present.

“Since the early hours of today, a combined team of agency responders, Marine Rescue Unit, Nigeria Police and local divers are carrying out search and rescue operations.

“No deaths or casualties confirmed yet.”

