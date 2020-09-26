Bauchi governor appoints Bala Lukshi as acting Head of Service

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appointed Bala Lukshi the state’s acting Head of Service.

The Director of Press Affairs, Government House, Suleiman Dambam, made this known in a letter made available to newsmen on Friday night.

Lukshi will replace Ahmed Ma’aji with immediate effect.

“I write to convey my decision for your appointment as Acting Head of Civil Service of Bauchi State with effect from 25 September, 2020,” the letter read.

“Your appointment as the Acting Head of Civil Service is made at a time when the present administration in the state is making effort to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the state Civil Service for efficient and effective service delivery.

“I would therefore expect that you will implore everything at your disposal to turn the service to objectivity, thoroughness, commitment, and patriotism.

“While congratulating you on this well-deserved appointment, it is my hope that you will justify the confidence reposed, in you by bringing your wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of your new duties.”