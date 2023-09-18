News

Tribunal Upholds Lawal’s Election Victory as Zamfara State Governor

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
0 Min Read
Dauda Lawal
Dauda Lawal

The Zamfara State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal as the governor of the state.

More details shortly…

