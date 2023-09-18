News Tribunal Upholds Lawal’s Election Victory as Zamfara State Governor By Muhammad A. Aliyu September 18, 2023 Share 0 Min Read Dauda Lawal SHARE The Zamfara State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has affirmed the election of Dauda Lawal as the governor of the state. More details shortly… TAGGED: Dauda Lawal, Zamfara Share This Article Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Whatsapp Telegram Email Copy Link Print Connect with Okay on Social Facebook Like Twitter Follow Instagram Follow Telegram Follow - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Recent Posts Edo Deputy Governor Refused Access to Gov’t House News Lagos State Police Command Sets Up Committee to Investigate Mohbad’s Death News Google experts answer your top most searched questions on AI Featured Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Appointed Special Adviser on Political Matters to Vice President Kashim Shettima News What You Need to Know about Hakeem Muri Okunola, President Tinubu’s Principal Secretary Featured - Advertisement -