Toyin Abraham shuts down ‘Toyin’s Herbal’

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has announced that she is closing down her herbal business, ‘Toyin’s Herbal’.

Okay.ng had in October, 2019, reported the launch of the herbal product for women after giving birth to her son.

According to Toyin, she launched the product after suffering from fertility issues, in a bid to help other women suffering the same challenges.

However, the star actress in an Instagram post on Friday noted that she is closing the business due to some structural disagreement with her partners.

Toyin’s post reads, “I Want To Thank You All For Your Continuous Support Of My Brand And Businesses, Especially Toyin Herbal. However, I Am Putting A Stop To The Brand. This Is Due To Some Structural Disagreement With My Partners. All Pending Orders Will Be Attended To And Necessary Refund Made. If You Don’t Get A Feedback In Two Weeks, Kindly Revert. We Are Onto The Next Business. Thank You #toyintitans, You Guys Are Uncommon.”