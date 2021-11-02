Tottenham Hotspur appoint Antonio Conte as head coach

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Antonio Conte as its head coach.

Conte’s appointment was announced in a statement issued via the club’s website on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend,” the statement read.

Before the appointment, Conte had led Inter Milan to its first Serie A title in the 2020/2021 season, ending Juventus’ run of nine successive Scudettos.

Speaking after signing with the club, Conte said, “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Commenting on the appointment, Tottenham’s Managing Director – Football, Fabio Paratici, said, “We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the Club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

“I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”