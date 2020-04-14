Gist

Toke Makinwa tells government to credit Nigerians with N10,000 after lockdown extension

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. April 14, 2020
Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has called on the Nigerian Government to at least transfer N10,000 to every citizen following the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory for another 14 days.

It can be recalled that the president had extended lockdown in the three regions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Makinwa through her Twitter handle said, “Lockdown, lock down the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available yet you want those who have resorted to being their own government die of hunger? 14 days more is about to bite even harder.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 3:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
