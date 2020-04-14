Toke Makinwa tells government to credit Nigerians with N10,000 after lockdown extension

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has called on the Nigerian Government to at least transfer N10,000 to every citizen following the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory for another 14 days.

It can be recalled that the president had extended lockdown in the three regions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Makinwa through her Twitter handle said, “Lockdown, lock down the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available yet you want those who have resorted to being their own government die of hunger? 14 days more is about to bite even harder.”