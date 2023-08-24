Tobi Amusan Finishes Sixth in 100m Hurdles Final at 2023 World Athletics Championships

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan faced disappointment as she finished sixth in the final of the women’s 100 meters hurdles at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The event’s final, which took place on Thursday at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, saw Amusan unable to defend her world title in the competitive field.

Amusan crossed the finish line in a time of 12.62 seconds, putting her significantly behind the leading contenders.

The gold medal was claimed by Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, who clocked an impressive 12.43 seconds to secure victory.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn earned the silver medal with a time of 12.44 seconds, while the bronze went to Keni Harrison of the United States, who finished in 12.46 seconds.

Tobi Amusan had previously held the world title in the women’s 100 meters hurdles after her triumph in the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon.

Notably, she also set a world record with a stunning time of 12.12 seconds in the semi-final of the event.

However, leading up to the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Amusan’s preparation was marred by controversy.

In July, the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU) provisionally suspended her from competition due to allegations of “missing three tests in 12 months.”

This suspension led to her exclusion from the 26-athlete team initially submitted by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for the championship.

In a twist of events, just three days before the commencement of the competition, Tobi Amusan was cleared of the charges, and her suspension was lifted, allowing her to participate in the championship.