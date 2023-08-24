Former NBA President Olumide Akpata Steps Down from Law Firm for Active Politics

Olumide Akpata, the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has officially decided to step down from his position as Senior Partner at Templars, a prominent law firm, in order to engage in active politics.

The announcement was made by the law firm on August 24, 2023, confirming that Akpata had informed the firm’s partners and management about his decision.

In a statement released by Templars, it was revealed that the decision was reached after mutual discussions between Olumide Akpata and the firm’s partners.

As part of the firm’s governance protocols, it was agreed that Akpata would relinquish his role within the firm, effective from Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The statement read, “The Partners and management of TEMPLARS wish to announce that a Senior Partner at the Firm and the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Olumide Akpata, has formally informed the Firm of his decision to participate in active politics. On account of this, and in line with the Firm’s governance protocols, Olumide Akpata and the Partners of the Firm have agreed that he disengages from the Firm with effect from 31st August 2023. This will enable him to fully focus on his project of contributing towards nation building.”

Olumide Akpata recently made public his membership in the Labour Party and expressed his desire to actively contribute to national development rather than remain a bystander merely criticizing political processes.

He has been seen participating in various Labour party activities in his home state of Edo.

Observers speculate that he might be positioning himself for a possible run in the upcoming Edo state election, scheduled to be held around September next year.