Sports

Tobi Amusan Cleared of Doping Violations, Provisional Suspension Lifted

Yusuf Abubakar By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Tobi Amusan
Tobi Amusan

Nigerian track sensation Tobi Amusan has been officially cleared of doping violations, with the provisional suspension imposed on her being lifted.

This verdict comes as a result of a panel decision by the Disciplinary Tribunal, which ruled that Tobi Amusan did not commit an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) involving three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) released a statement on Thursday evening, highlighting the outcome of the panel’s decision.

The statement reads, “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.

“The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course. Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.”

With the doping allegations cleared, Amusan will be able to participate in the upcoming World Championship scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary.

