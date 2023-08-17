Emefiele’s Trial Adjourned Over Absence of Co-Defendant

The scheduled arraignment of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, pertaining to an alleged N6.9 billion procurement fraud, encountered a delay due to the indisposition of the second defendant, Sa’adatu Yaro, a female CBN employee.

Okay.ng gathered that although Emefiele appeared in court, Sa’adatu Yaro was absent.

Justice Hamza Muazu, the Presiding Judge, granted an adjournment to August 23, 2023, following a request for postponement. Emefiele, along with Yaro and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited, faces charges encompassing procurement fraud, conspiracy, and conferring corrupt advantages.

The accusations involve purchasing luxury vehicles and armored buses valued at approximately N6.9 billion between 2018 and 2020.

Emefiele is accused of conferring corrupt benefits upon Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd., in violation of Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The charges were filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mohammed Abubakar, and other officials from the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Additionally, Emefiele is charged with conspiring to confer corrupt advantages. The Federal Government alleges that he and Yaro conspired to award contracts to her company, benefiting from contracts for vehicles.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Lagos is expected to rule on the withdrawal of an “illegal possession of firearm” charge against Emefiele, as sought by the Federal Government.