TI’s corruption index report “not research-based” — Garba Shehu

The spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has said the report of corruption index released by Transparency International is “not research-based”.

Okay.ng reports on Thursday that Nigeria was ranked 146 out of 180 countries profiled by Transparency International.

According to TI’s new report, Nigeria was ranked 146 alongside Iran, Honduras, Guatemala, Bangladesh, Mozambique, and Angola.

Garba Shehu speaking on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Saturday said the report by TI was inaccurate because it was based on secondary sources.

He said, “The report itself is a perception index.

“So perception is what it is. It is different from the reality that you have on the ground.

“The report is harsh on the government. It does not take due cognisance of the ground reality.

“In fairness to the TI that presented the report, they said themselves that it is not research-based.

“So it is not fact-based but based on second-rate data – information collected here and there. In effect, anybody could put together this kind of report from press releases issued by opposition political parties.

“The fact on the ground contradicts this report. This administration has done enormously well. We have achieved quite a lot.”