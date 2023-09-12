Tinubu Mourns the Passing of Chief Akintola Williams, Doyen of Accounting in Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and associates of the legendary Chief Akintola Williams, often regarded as the Doyen of Accounting in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, who peacefully passed away on Monday at the remarkable age of 104.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu conveyed his sympathies to the governments and people of Lagos and Ogun States, the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN), the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and other financial institutions founded by the centenarian.

He acknowledged Chief Akintola Williams as a man who lived a life characterized by charity and an impactful influence on future generations.

President Tinubu further commended Chief Akintola Williams for his unwavering commitment to integrity, resilience, and resourcefulness. He highlighted Chief Williams’ pioneering achievement in 1952 when he established the first African accounting firm, Akintola Williams & Co (Deloitte & Touche). This groundbreaking accomplishment inspired self-confidence in a generation of professionals who would go on to make significant contributions to the transparency and competence of the accounting profession.

The President recognized Chief Akintola Williams’ numerous honors and awards, such as the OFR and NNOM awards, as inadequate reflections of his immense contributions to Nigeria’s growth and humanity. In particular, he lauded Chief Williams for his investments in uplifting the most impoverished and vulnerable citizens through robust support for education and healthcare institutions.

President Tinubu also highlighted Chief Akintola Williams’ historic role in public service, having served as the Chairman of the Federal Income Tax Appeal Commissioners, Member of the Coker Commission of Inquiry into the Statutory Corporations of the former Western Region of Nigeria, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Commonwealth Foundation, and Chairman of the Public Service Review Panel tasked with rectifying anomalies in the Udoji Salary Review Commission.

The President fondly recalled sending warm felicitations to the centenarian on his 104th birthday on August 9th of this year, recognizing his pivotal position in Nigeria’s and Africa’s history. Chief Akintola Williams achieved many firsts, establishing institutions that have significantly shaped the African economy over his remarkable lifetime.

President Tinubu offered heartfelt prayers for the repose of Chief Akintola Williams’ soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying that the Almighty God would provide them with comfort during this difficult time.