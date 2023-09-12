NFF Approves Nigerian League Name Change

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially endorsed the name alteration of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The decision was ratified during the NFF’s 79th general assembly, held in Uyo on Sunday, September 10, 2023, marking a significant milestone for Nigerian football.

As preparations for the upcoming 2023-2024 football season gained momentum, the newly constituted NPFL board took the proactive step of renaming the league to the Nigeria Premier Football League, accompanied by the unveiling of a fresh league logo.

However, these transformative changes were enacted without prior approval from the NFF, prompting a swift response from the football governing body.

In response to the unauthorized changes, the NFF issued a statement, asserting its exclusive authority to sanction such significant alterations.

Consequently, this matter was formally presented and discussed during the NFF’s general assembly.

Following thorough deliberations and a comprehensive meeting, the NFF conveyed through a communique, “The congress approved the change of name of the Nigeria Professional Football League to the Nigeria Premier Football League.”

The highly anticipated 2023-2024 NPFL season had initially been scheduled to commence with a match between 3SC and Plateau United in Ibadan on a Saturday.

However, just days before the scheduled kickoff, the start of the season was postponed due to sponsorship-related requirements, as reported by the league’s board of directors.

With the name change now officially endorsed, football enthusiasts across Nigeria eagerly await the revised commencement date for the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Teams such as Enyimba Football Club of Aba, the reigning champions, will have ample time to prepare for their title defense this season, particularly since they have been eliminated from the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.