2023: Tinubu meets APC Governors in Abuja

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, is currently meeting with governors who are members of the ruling party.

The meeting, which began at 10 am on Monday, is taking place at the Kebbi house on Plot 70, Kur Mohammed Way, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

The meeting came a few hours after the declaration of interest in the 2023 presidency by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who met with the APC governors on Sunday.

