News

Tinubu makes N200m donation to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 29, 2020
Less than a minute
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has donated the sum of 200 million Naira to the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The former governor of Lagos made the announcement in a statement personally signed by him on Sunday.

Tinubu said N100m of the donation would be donated to the Lagos State Government while the remaining N100m would go to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again,” he said.

While regretting that the circumstances this year “prevent us from gathering together to celebrate my birthday, he would still mark the occasion with the donation.

He said, “That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200 million to fight this deadly virus.

“In pursuant to this pledge, N100 million will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100 million to NCDC to support their efforts in fighting the scourge of coronavirus (COVID-19),” he said.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

97
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close