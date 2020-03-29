Tinubu makes N200m donation to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has donated the sum of 200 million Naira to the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The former governor of Lagos made the announcement in a statement personally signed by him on Sunday.

Tinubu said N100m of the donation would be donated to the Lagos State Government while the remaining N100m would go to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again,” he said.

While regretting that the circumstances this year “prevent us from gathering together to celebrate my birthday, he would still mark the occasion with the donation.

He said, “That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200 million to fight this deadly virus.

“In pursuant to this pledge, N100 million will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100 million to NCDC to support their efforts in fighting the scourge of coronavirus (COVID-19),” he said.