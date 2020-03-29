COVID-19: Buhari declares total restriction of movement in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a total restriction of movement in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Buhari made the declaration in a broadcast on Sunday.

He said: “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

”This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.”

