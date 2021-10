Tinubu hosts Northern caucus of House of Reps in London [Photos]

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, on Friday, October 1st, 2021, hosted the Northern Caucus of Nigeria’s House of Representatives led by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.

Okay.ng understands that representatives of the State Caucuses from the North East, North West and North Central geopolitical zones were also part of the delegation.

Here are pictures from the meeting below.