Kidnapped retired Air Vice-Marshal Sikiru Oladimeji Smith regains freedom

Air Vice-Marshal Sikiru Oladimeji Smith (retd.) has regained freedom after he was kidnapped on Monday in the Ajah area of Lagos State, Okay.ng reports.

The retired General was released in the early hours of Saturday.

His release was confirmed to our correspondent by the spokesman of Police in Lagos State, Adekunle Ajisebutu.

“I can confirm that he has been released,” Ajisebutu said.

It can be recalled that the gunmen whisked the retired general away in a waiting speedboat when he was supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Monday.

According to an SOS voice note shared by his driver, Corporal Odiji, the retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.