Three-storey building collapses in Lagos

A building collapse in Cemetery Street, Ebutte Meta has seen emergency responders rescuing a man stuck in the rubbles.

The rescued individual is yet to be identified, according to Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, while reacting to the development. He said there was no loss of life, adding that the cause of the building collapse had not been ascertained.

He said: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a three-storey building collapsed and the cause cannot be ascertained.

The LASEMA Response Team led by Dops, LRU Ambulance Unit, Lasambus, LABSCA, Material Texting Agency, LASG fire service, the Police, and Ikeja Electric are responders at the scene of the incident. A search, rescue, and recovery operations have been concluded and one victim was rescued. There was no loss of life.”

